PMA Films
Head to the museum and experience Maine’s best selection of indie, foreign, art house, and award-winning cinema you can’t find anywhere else.
Upcoming screenings
Film ticket prices: $10 / $7 Members & Students / $6 Friday Matinees
All films are screened in-person in the Bernard Osher Foundation Auditorium unless otherwise noted.
Assisted listening devices are available to use for PMA Film screenings. Inquire at the Konkel Family Welcome Center.
123 minutes. Not Rated. Directed by Magnus von Horn. In Danish with English subtitles. DCP.
Struggling to survive in post-WWI Copenhagen, a newly unemployed and pregnant young woman is taken in by a charismatic elder to help run an underground adoption agency. Shortlisted for Best International Feature at the 2025 Academy Awards.
119 minutes. Not Rated. Directed by Maura Delpero. In Ladin and Italian with English subtitles. DCP.
This singular portrait of a sprawling family, set in the small, mountainous village of Vermiglio during the waning days of WWII, follows a series of dramatic, consequential events after the arrival of a taciturn Sicilian soldier (Giuseppe De Domenico), who hides out in town after deserting the army. Shortlisted for Best International Feature at the Academy Awards.
116 minutes. Not Rated. Directed by Rashid Masharawi, et al. In Palestinian Arabic with English subtitles. DCP.
From Executive Producer Michael Moore, From Ground Zero is a collection of revealing stories from 22 Palestinian filmmakers living through war, who capture their lives in Gaza amidst war. Shortlisted for Best International Feature at the 2025 Academy Awards.
118 minutes. Not Rated. Directed by Pascal Plante. In French and English with English subtitles. DCP.
One of the major discoveries of late 2024, Pascal Plante’s film delves into the societal fascination with true crime and isolation in the internet age as a model becomes obsessed with the high-profile trial of a serial killer.
116 minutes. Not Rated. Directed by Rashid Masharawi, et al. In Palestinian Arabic with English subtitles. DCP.
168 minutes. Rated PG-13. Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof. In Persian with English subtitles. DCP.
Shot entirely in secret, Mohammad Rasoulof’s award-winning thriller centers on a family thrust into the public eye when Iman is appointed as an investigating judge in Tehran. Shortlisted for Best International Feature at the 2025 Academy Awards.
102 minutes (followed by Q&A). Not Rated. Directed by Ted Passon. In English with English subtitles (open caption screening).
A disabled couple in their fifties, Patrice and Garry want to marry but risk losing their benefits if they do. Despite the risk, they decide to hold a commitment ceremony.
PMA Films Blog
Check out what’s new in PMA Films!
Check out what’s new in PMA Films!