PMA Films

Head to the museum and experience Maine’s best selection of indie, foreign, art house, and award-winning cinema you can’t find anywhere else.  

Upcoming screenings

Film ticket prices: $10 / $7 Members & Students / $6 Friday Matinees

All films are screened in-person in the Bernard Osher Foundation Auditorium unless otherwise noted.

Assisted listening devices are available to use for PMA Film screenings. Inquire at the Konkel Family Welcome Center.

Programs & Events
PMA Films: The Girl with the Needle
Jan 11
PMA Films: The Girl with the Needle

123 minutes. Not Rated. Directed by Magnus von Horn. In Danish with English subtitles. DCP.

Struggling to survive in post-WWI Copenhagen, a newly unemployed and pregnant young woman is taken in by a charismatic elder to help run an underground adoption agency. Shortlisted for Best International Feature at the 2025 Academy Awards.

PMA Films: The Girl with the Needle
Jan 12
PMA Films: The Girl with the Needle

123 minutes. Not Rated. Directed by Magnus von Horn. In Danish with English subtitles. DCP.

Struggling to survive in post-WWI Copenhagen, a newly unemployed and pregnant young woman is taken in by a charismatic elder to help run an underground adoption agency. Shortlisted for Best International Feature at the 2025 Academy Awards.

PMA Films: The Girl with the Needle
Jan 12
PMA Films: The Girl with the Needle

123 minutes. Not Rated. Directed by Magnus von Horn. In Danish with English subtitles. DCP.

Struggling to survive in post-WWI Copenhagen, a newly unemployed and pregnant young woman is taken in by a charismatic elder to help run an underground adoption agency. Shortlisted for Best International Feature at the 2025 Academy Awards.

PMA Films: Vermiglio
Jan 17
PMA Films: Vermiglio

119 minutes. Not Rated. Directed by Maura Delpero. In Ladin and Italian with English subtitles. DCP.

This singular portrait of a sprawling family, set in the small, mountainous village of Vermiglio during the waning days of WWII, follows a series of dramatic, consequential events after the arrival of a taciturn Sicilian soldier (Giuseppe De Domenico), who hides out in town after deserting the army. Shortlisted for Best International Feature at the Academy Awards.

PMA Films: Vermiglio
Jan 17
PMA Films: Vermiglio

119 minutes. Not Rated. Directed by Maura Delpero. In Ladin and Italian with English subtitles. DCP.

This singular portrait of a sprawling family, set in the small, mountainous village of Vermiglio during the waning days of WWII, follows a series of dramatic, consequential events after the arrival of a taciturn Sicilian soldier (Giuseppe De Domenico), who hides out in town after deserting the army. Shortlisted for Best International Feature at the Academy Awards.

PMA Films: Vermiglio
Jan 18
PMA Films: Vermiglio

119 minutes. Not Rated. Directed by Maura Delpero. In Ladin and Italian with English subtitles. DCP.

This singular portrait of a sprawling family, set in the small, mountainous village of Vermiglio during the waning days of WWII, follows a series of dramatic, consequential events after the arrival of a taciturn Sicilian soldier (Giuseppe De Domenico), who hides out in town after deserting the army. Shortlisted for Best International Feature at the Academy Awards.

PMA Films: Vermiglio
Jan 18
PMA Films: Vermiglio

119 minutes. Not Rated. Directed by Maura Delpero. In Ladin and Italian with English subtitles. DCP.

This singular portrait of a sprawling family, set in the small, mountainous village of Vermiglio during the waning days of WWII, follows a series of dramatic, consequential events after the arrival of a taciturn Sicilian soldier (Giuseppe De Domenico), who hides out in town after deserting the army. Shortlisted for Best International Feature at the Academy Awards.

PMA Films: Vermiglio
Jan 19
PMA Films: Vermiglio

119 minutes. Not Rated. Directed by Maura Delpero. In Ladin and Italian with English subtitles. DCP.

This singular portrait of a sprawling family, set in the small, mountainous village of Vermiglio during the waning days of WWII, follows a series of dramatic, consequential events after the arrival of a taciturn Sicilian soldier (Giuseppe De Domenico), who hides out in town after deserting the army. Shortlisted for Best International Feature at the Academy Awards.

PMA Films: Vermiglio
Jan 19
PMA Films: Vermiglio

119 minutes. Not Rated. Directed by Maura Delpero. In Ladin and Italian with English subtitles. DCP.

This singular portrait of a sprawling family, set in the small, mountainous village of Vermiglio during the waning days of WWII, follows a series of dramatic, consequential events after the arrival of a taciturn Sicilian soldier (Giuseppe De Domenico), who hides out in town after deserting the army. Shortlisted for Best International Feature at the Academy Awards.

PMA Films: From Ground Zero
Jan 24
PMA Films: From Ground Zero

116 minutes. Not Rated. Directed by Rashid Masharawi, et al. In Palestinian Arabic with English subtitles. DCP.

From Executive Producer Michael Moore, From Ground Zero is a collection of revealing stories from 22 Palestinian filmmakers living through war, who capture their lives in Gaza amidst war. Shortlisted for Best International Feature at the 2025 Academy Awards.

PMA Films: Red Rooms
Jan 24
PMA Films: Red Rooms

118 minutes. Not Rated. Directed by Pascal Plante. In French and English with English subtitles. DCP.

One of the major discoveries of late 2024, Pascal Plante’s film delves into the societal fascination with true crime and isolation in the internet age as a model becomes obsessed with the high-profile trial of a serial killer.

PMA Films: Red Rooms
Jan 25
PMA Films: Red Rooms

118 minutes. Not Rated. Directed by Pascal Plante. In French and English with English subtitles. DCP.

One of the major discoveries of late 2024, Pascal Plante’s film delves into the societal fascination with true crime and isolation in the internet age as a model becomes obsessed with the high-profile trial of a serial killer.

PMA Films: From Ground Zero
Jan 25
PMA Films: From Ground Zero

116 minutes. Not Rated. Directed by Rashid Masharawi, et al. In Palestinian Arabic with English subtitles. DCP.

From Executive Producer Michael Moore, From Ground Zero is a collection of revealing stories from 22 Palestinian filmmakers living through war, who capture their lives in Gaza amidst war. Shortlisted for Best International Feature at the 2025 Academy Awards.

PMA Films: From Ground Zero
Jan 26
PMA Films: From Ground Zero

116 minutes. Not Rated. Directed by Rashid Masharawi, et al. In Palestinian Arabic with English subtitles. DCP.

From Executive Producer Michael Moore, From Ground Zero is a collection of revealing stories from 22 Palestinian filmmakers living through war, who capture their lives in Gaza amidst war. Shortlisted for Best International Feature at the 2025 Academy Awards.

PMA Films: Red Rooms
Jan 26
PMA Films: Red Rooms

118 minutes. Not Rated. Directed by Pascal Plante. In French and English with English subtitles. DCP.

One of the major discoveries of late 2024, Pascal Plante’s film delves into the societal fascination with true crime and isolation in the internet age as a model becomes obsessed with the high-profile trial of a serial killer.

PMA Films: The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Jan 31
PMA Films: The Seed of the Sacred Fig

168 minutes. Rated PG-13. Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof. In Persian with English subtitles. DCP.

Shot entirely in secret, Mohammad Rasoulof’s award-winning thriller centers on a family thrust into the public eye when Iman is appointed as an investigating judge in Tehran. Shortlisted for Best International Feature at the 2025 Academy Awards.

PMA Films: The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Feb 1
PMA Films: The Seed of the Sacred Fig

168 minutes. Rated PG-13. Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof. In Persian with English subtitles. DCP.

Shot entirely in secret, Mohammad Rasoulof’s award-winning thriller centers on a family thrust into the public eye when Iman is appointed as an investigating judge in Tehran. Shortlisted for Best International Feature at the 2025 Academy Awards.

PMA Films: The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Feb 1
PMA Films: The Seed of the Sacred Fig

168 minutes. Rated PG-13. Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof. In Persian with English subtitles. DCP.

Shot entirely in secret, Mohammad Rasoulof’s award-winning thriller centers on a family thrust into the public eye when Iman is appointed as an investigating judge in Tehran. Shortlisted for Best International Feature at the 2025 Academy Awards.

PMA Films: The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Feb 2
PMA Films: The Seed of the Sacred Fig

168 minutes. Rated PG-13. Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof. In Persian with English subtitles. DCP.

Shot entirely in secret, Mohammad Rasoulof’s award-winning thriller centers on a family thrust into the public eye when Iman is appointed as an investigating judge in Tehran. Shortlisted for Best International Feature at the 2025 Academy Awards.

PMA Films: The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Feb 2
PMA Films: The Seed of the Sacred Fig

168 minutes. Rated PG-13. Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof. In Persian with English subtitles. DCP.

Shot entirely in secret, Mohammad Rasoulof’s award-winning thriller centers on a family thrust into the public eye when Iman is appointed as an investigating judge in Tehran. Shortlisted for Best International Feature at the 2025 Academy Awards.

[AT SPACE GALLERY] Patrice: The Movie (with Patrice Zoom Q&amp;A)
Feb 13
[AT SPACE GALLERY] Patrice: The Movie (with Patrice Zoom Q&A)

102 minutes (followed by Q&A). Not Rated. Directed by Ted Passon. In English with English subtitles (open caption screening).

A disabled couple in their fifties, Patrice and Garry want to marry but risk losing their benefits if they do. Despite the risk, they decide to hold a commitment ceremony.

PMA Films Blog